When Two Mummified Bodies Were Dug Up, Locals Claimed They Held The Key To A Mysterious Legend

ADVERTISEMENT

Three hundred years after a romantic drama unfolded in Teruel, Spain, workers begin to restore the city’s church of San Pedro. But the job doesn’t just bring the building back to its former glory. As their shovels dig into the ancient structure, they hit something – two things, two bodies.

In fact, both of the bodies are mummified, which could answer questions that have lingered in the Spanish consciousness for years. Today, tourists continue to flock to the city that painted the backdrop for such a tale. And it’s one that’s just as romantic as it is thrilling, and tragic. So let’s move forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now it all started in the early 1200s, when two families had risen to the top of Teruel’s social hierarchy. Unlike some rivalries, a marriage bringing together two powerful families wasn’t necessarily seen as a bad thing. For example, their power and influence would surely increase. But by the time a man and woman fell in love here, one of their families were no longer very rich.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT