As Hitler tightens his grip on Europe, a secret program is rolled out across the country. As a result, in small towns throughout Germany and Norway, expectant mothers arrive at mysterious clinics in droves. So, what is the real story behind the sinister Lebensborn?
As Germany struggled to return to normality in the aftermath of World War One, a new ideology began to take hold. Angry at the restrictions placed on them, citizens became increasingly drawn to the far-right ideas of the National Socialist Party, or the Nazis as they were commonly known.
By 1934 Adolf Hitler had become the country’s leader, and the era of Nazi Germany had begun. Under the Nazis, the nation became a fascist dictatorship, and the party sought to control every aspect of everyday life. Although their beliefs were varied, one of the central ideas was the concept of the Aryan race.
-
When This Woman With Rare Dwarfism Fell Pregnant, Doctors Knew They Had To Take A Close Look
-
Her Husband Vanished 6 Weeks After Their Wedding. 68 Years On, She Finally Uncovered The Truth
-
In The Nazis’ Desire To Breed The Purest Human Race, They Put This Sinister Plan Into Action
-
20 Mind-Blowing Movie Theories That Will Totally Change How You See Your Favorite Films
-
This Old Lady Faced Eviction From Her Home. Then She Found Out Her Family Had Altered The Mortgage
-
Here’s How The Cast Of Grease Have Changed, Nearly 40 Years On
-
When A Woman Brought Home This Mutant Creature, She Couldn’t Have Known What It Would Do To Her
-
20 Mind-Blowing Facts About The Largest Tornadoes In History
-
A Man Discovered This Dinosaur Fossil In An Old Mine, And What He Found Would Stun Paleontologists
-
20 Ingenious Inventions That You’ll Only Find In Japan
-
This Couple Took Home A Tiny Puppy – But Then Realized It Wasn’t What It Seemed
-
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Welcomed Their Twins, And The Babies’ Names Have Sparked Fierce Speculation