In The Nazis’ Desire To Breed The Purest Human Race, They Put This Sinister Plan Into Action

As Hitler tightens his grip on Europe, a secret program is rolled out across the country. As a result, in small towns throughout Germany and Norway, expectant mothers arrive at mysterious clinics in droves. So, what is the real story behind the sinister Lebensborn?

As Germany struggled to return to normality in the aftermath of World War One, a new ideology began to take hold. Angry at the restrictions placed on them, citizens became increasingly drawn to the far-right ideas of the National Socialist Party, or the Nazis as they were commonly known.

By 1934 Adolf Hitler had become the country’s leader, and the era of Nazi Germany had begun. Under the Nazis, the nation became a fascist dictatorship, and the party sought to control every aspect of everyday life. Although their beliefs were varied, one of the central ideas was the concept of the Aryan race.

