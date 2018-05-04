When The Nazis Killed This Lady’s Husband, She Went On The Rampage In A Tank To Mete Out Vengeance

ADVERTISEMENT

The Russians call what we know as World War II the Great Patriotic War. While the war in western Europe started in 1939, it didn’t commence for the Soviet Union until 1941. That was because up until then the Nazi-Soviet pact had guaranteed that neither country would attack the other.

But then Hitler treacherously invaded Russia on June 22, 1941, and the epic struggle between the Soviet Communists and the German Nazis began. At first, Hitler’s stormtroopers swept across Russian territory and, after a stunning series of defeats of the Red Army, by 1942 were at the gates of Moscow.

