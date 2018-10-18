These Newly Restored 9/11 Images Show The Devastating Aftermath Of The Deadly Attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

At 8:46 a.m. on September 11, 2001, American Airlines Flight 11 hit the World Trade Center’s North Tower in New York City. The plane hit the skyscraper between the 93rd and 99th floors, sending a massive shockwave throughout the structure. And while people on the lower floors attempted to leave the building, everyone above the impact zone was trapped. Then, at 9:03 a.m., the South Tower was struck by United Airlines Flight 175.

Overall, the coordinated terror attacks that took place that day claimed the lives of 2,996 people. And the unprecedented tragedy was broadcast live to millions of people around the world, with many who witnessed the events of September 11 still remembering where they were when they first heard the news.

ADVERTISEMENT

Even years on, media images of 9/11 and its aftermath have lost none of their potency. Photojournalist Mark LaGanga may have known this when, in September 2018, he released a powerful and unsettling video that he had captured in the wake of the attacks on the World Trade Center (WTC). Shot in the brief interval between the collapse of the North and South Towers, the video depicts chaos, destruction and disorientation on the ground.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT