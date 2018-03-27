In 1989 These Two Boys Disappeared Near Sydney. Then A Man Reported A Strange Odor Under A Bridge

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a summer’s day in the Australian village of Pheasant’s Nest, and two teenage boys set off on an adventure. But by nightfall, they haven’t returned. For weeks, the fate of Jaymie Egner and Matthew Kelly remains a mystery – until a man notices a strong smell coming from a nearby bridge.

Back in December 1989 Jaymie and Matthew were just two ordinary 14-year-olds, hanging out and attending classes at high school in Picton, a small town located some 50 miles southwest of Sydney in New South Wales. Jaymie was from the nearby community of Tahmoor, while Matthew lived just down the road in the town of Bargo.

ADVERTISEMENT

On December 18, 1989, both boys had lunch at a property belonging to Jaymie’s family in Pheasant’s Nest, another small community in the area. And afterwards, they announced that they would be heading to Potholes, a local swimming spot. According to Jaymie’s mother Marilyn, they had planned to meet up with a friend en route.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT