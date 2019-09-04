Mary MacKillop has dedicated her entire life to the Catholic Church, but it’s all coming crashing down. Bishop Laurence Bonaventure Sheil, who helms the church’s Adelaide operations, excommunicates the nun from the house of worship in 1871. And, for years, no one knows what MacKillop did to elicit such ire from him.
This Nun Helped Hundreds Of Children, But She Was Excommunicated After Exposing A Chilling Secret
Such a dismissal came as a shock, especially considering how much MacKillop had done for the church and the community. After becoming a nun at 24, she opened a school in South Australia, through which she’d teach underprivileged children. From there, she and the nuns in her order made service to the poor their mission, and they traveled the country making that dream a reality.