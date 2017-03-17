These Photos Found In His Mistress’ Bedroom Reveal A Side Of Adolf Hitler You’ve Never Seen

In a bunker underneath the beleaguered city of Berlin, a Russian soldier breaks open a drawer with his bayonet. In amongst discarded underwear and pieces of a broken perfume bottle he discovers a photo album, embossed with a Swastika. Inside are pages of candid photographs, each featuring the recently-deceased Fuhrer and his cronies. They are fascinating and unique, but it will be another seven decades before they reach the public eye.
Eva Anna Paula Braun was born in Munich, Germany, on 6 February, 1912. When she was just 17 years old, she found work assisting the photographer Heinrich Hoffmann, whose task it was to officially document the increasingly powerful Nazi Party. Inevitably, this role soon brought her in contact with Adolf Hitler.
By 1932, Hitler and Braun had become lovers. And the following year Braun took a position as a photographer alongside Hoffman. In this capacity, Hitler’s mistress was able to travel alongside him in the years leading up to World War II.
