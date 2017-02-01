ADVERTISEMENT

Imagine Darth Vader cracking a smile under his helmet, or Lord Voldemort relaxing on a sun lounger. Weirded out? You should be. After all, there’s just something seriously creepy about bad guys taking it easy. The same is true of history’s real villains – watching men responsible for the deaths of thousands or even millions enjoy themselves and chill out is as disarming as it comes. However, these 20 photos show some of history’s most evil or feared men doing just that.

20. Kim Jong-un

Just because you’re the dictator of an oppressive regime, it doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. At least, that’s what this photo of Kim Jong-Il’s son and successor, Kim Jong-un, seems to suggest. Indeed, the current North Korean leader, who has continued the Kim Dynasty since 2011, is pictured enjoying himself on a rollercoaster – while many of his country’s people toil away in labor camps.

19. Adolf Hitler

In this rare color photograph, Adolf Hitler – leader of the German Nazi Party and perhaps the most widely recognized embodiment of evil the world has ever seen – slumps into a comfy armchair, a smile on his face. It’s an image that certainly shows a deep contrast with the atrocities committed by Hitler in World War II. Taken by the dictator’s personal photographer, Hugo Jaeger, the picture didn’t see the light of day until 1965 – 20 years after Hitler’s death.

