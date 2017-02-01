Imagine Darth Vader cracking a smile under his helmet, or Lord Voldemort relaxing on a sun lounger. Weirded out? You should be. After all, there’s just something seriously creepy about bad guys taking it easy. The same is true of history’s real villains – watching men responsible for the deaths of thousands or even millions enjoy themselves and chill out is as disarming as it comes. However, these 20 photos show some of history’s most evil or feared men doing just that.
20. Kim Jong-un
Just because you’re the dictator of an oppressive regime, it doesn’t mean you can’t have fun. At least, that’s what this photo of Kim Jong-Il’s son and successor, Kim Jong-un, seems to suggest. Indeed, the current North Korean leader, who has continued the Kim Dynasty since 2011, is pictured enjoying himself on a rollercoaster – while many of his country’s people toil away in labor camps.
19. Adolf Hitler
In this rare color photograph, Adolf Hitler – leader of the German Nazi Party and perhaps the most widely recognized embodiment of evil the world has ever seen – slumps into a comfy armchair, a smile on his face. It’s an image that certainly shows a deep contrast with the atrocities committed by Hitler in World War II. Taken by the dictator’s personal photographer, Hugo Jaeger, the picture didn’t see the light of day until 1965 – 20 years after Hitler’s death.
After This Seal Pup Got Stuck In The Mud, She Was Helped By The Most Unlikely Rescuers
20 Intense Movie Scenes That Pushed Actors To The Point Of Quitting
A Marine Spotted This Starved Pit Bull Chained To A Dumpster And Knew He Had To Help
20 Signs That You Should Call Time On Your Relationship
Rescuers Feared The Worst When They Pulled This Paralyzed Wolf Out Of An Ice-Cold River
In 1945 This Soldier Saved Him From The Holocaust. 71 Years Later, They Saw Each Other One Last Time
When Chinese Cops Stopped A Freight Truck, They Found The Most Gut-Wrenching Cargo Inside
This Mom Lived In A Car Garage With Her 3 Children. But 3 Years On, They Discovered Her Other Job
This Poor Dog Was Destined For The Dinner Plate – But She Ended Up Somewhere Far Cozier
After This Guy Was Woken By His Son, He Looked Out Of The Window And Couldn’t Believe His Eyes
20 First World Problems From The ’80s That Would Baffle Kids Today
20 Awesome Destinations That Every Young Person On A Super-Tight Budget Must Visit