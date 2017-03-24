Pioneers On The Edge of The American Frontier Really Did Live In These Astonishing Stump Houses

ADVERTISEMENT

At the turn of the 20th century, life in the Pacific Northwest was still a struggle for some. After all, while the Wild West and the Civil War had both passed within living memory, the American Frontier had been pushed back to the furthest corners of the continent. What’s more, the daily lives of people on that frontier remained full of hardship and difficulty. Nevertheless, that area of the U.S. still had its fair share of extraordinary sights at that time – such as these astonishing, so-called “stump houses.”

At the edge of civilization, moreover, life was grueling. Working from dawn until dusk, farmers would have had to build and maintain their own homes as well as tending to their animals and crops and seeing to a host of tasks that might be difficult to imagine today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Indeed, pioneers had to do whatever was necessary in order to stay alive. Even children as young as four would be put to work to help their families. And there was no limit to the chores that they might be tasked with, from milking cows and tending to animals to fetching water and churning cream to make butter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT