These Rare Images Of A Vietcong Ambush Reveal The Frightening Reality Of The Vietnam War

ADVERTISEMENT

American soldiers from Alpha and Delta company were moving through a tangled mass of jungle foliage. The servicemen had no idea that the enemy was watching. Out of their element, the troops were easy prey. And before the servicemen knew what was happening, they were pinned down by machine gun fire, mortar and artillery explosions.

The 19-year Vietnam War was one of the longest and deadliest conflicts in U.S. history. Among the nine million military personnel sent to southeast Asia, around 58,000 were killed and 100,000 were left disabled. And according to a 1995 Vietnam government estimate, up to 2 million civilians and 1.1 million domestic fighters died in the conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most important factors in the war – and one that worked against American soldiers – was the tropical environment. Plagued by blazing sun and torrential rain, the region’s jungles are incredibly humid. They are also hard to cross, covered with thick vegetation, and extremely unwelcoming. Poisonous animals, parasites and disease-carrying insects are just some of their dangers.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT