These Rare Photos Offer A Glimpse Into The Daily Lives Of African Americans In The Early 1900s

In an amateur darkroom underneath his parents’ house, teenager Doug Keister eagerly develops his first ever prints. The old negatives reveal a striking snapshot of another time and place, depicting proud African Americans at a time of oppression. More than 30 years later, Keister will finally realize just how important his finds really are.

Back in 1965, 17-year-old Keister was living in Lincoln, Nebraska. A keen student of photography, he was searching for a way to practice developing prints. Luckily, his friend had just acquired some interesting negatives via a newspaper advertisement.

Wanting to support Keister’s desire to learn photography, his friend then agreed to sell him the prints. Keister bought them for $15 – an amount equivalent to $115 in today’s money. In fact, it was such a hefty investment for Keister that the teenager could only afford to pay it back in installments.

