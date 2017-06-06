The Rarely Heard Argentinean View Of The Falklands War Reveals A Very Different Side To The Story

It was April 2, 1982 when the first Argentinean troops set foot on the Falkland Islands. The 84 naval commandoes had made the sea journey from Argentina to the British territory on board the destroyer Santisima Trinidad. They used inflatable motorboats to land on East Falkland, one of the two main islands that form the archipelago.
After landing, the commandoes divided their force in two. The smaller force headed for Government House in Stanley, which had been the official seat of the Falkland Islands’ British-appointed Governor since the middle of the 19th century. The stronger force made for the Moody Brook barracks. They assumed this was where the British garrison of 68 marines and 11 sailors would be.
However, when the Argentineans arrived at the barracks, they were empty. In fact, the main military action was happening at Stanley. Argentinean armored personnel carriers had landed from a tank-transporting ship at Yorke Bay and were approaching the capital, watched by a unit of British Royal Marines.
