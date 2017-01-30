Founded in 1888 and published without a break since, National Geographic magazine has built up an enormous and extraordinary archive of photographs over the years. Indeed, some of these photographs have become instantly recognizable iconic images. But some weren’t published at the time and haven’t been seen since. Now, however, National Geographic has published a selection of them – and they make for truly compelling viewing.
20. Like toy soldiers…
Photographer James P. Blair, born in 1931, took this picture in London, England, in 1966. The Irish Guardsmen in the photo are in fact on parade to mark the Queen’s official birthday. Later, Blair told National Geographic, “I was told afterwards that you’re literally trained to fall at attention. If you’re standing at attention, you fall at attention, and it was just like a toy soldier falling over.”
19. Young love
Unrivaled in its reputation as a destination for lovers, Paris certainly seems to be the place to go for photographers wanting to capture the essence of young love. Lit here by the street lamps after rain, with the Arc de Triomphe in the background, this image surely personifies the city of love. Thomas Nebbia, who in fact started his career as a U.S. army combat photographer in the Korean War, captured this evocative moment in 1960.
