The Wild West – where cowboys fought with Native Americans – has been a central part of American culture for well over a century. Our perceptions of it, however, have been shaped by the constructs of Hollywood and TV. Now, though, how wild the west really was has been revealed in these 20 remarkable, and rarely seen, images.

20. Death Valley

Gold hunters, on their way to California from the east, gave Death Valley its name in 1849. Back then, the Californian Gold Rush was at its height, and prospectors were willing to cross landscapes as deadly as this – where food and water were scarce – to make their fortunes.

19. Rose Dunn

This gun-wielding lady is Rose Dunn or, to those who feared her, “Rose of Cimarron.” Born in Oklahoma, Rose fell in love with outlaw George “Bittercreek” Newcomb in 1893 when she was just 14 or 15. Just two years later, however, Newcomb was shot dead. And it was Dunn’s two bounty-hunter brothers who did it.

