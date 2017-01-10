ADVERTISEMENT

grigori_rasputin_lead
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Materialscientist

After discovering a bloody boot on a frozen river, the Russian policemen knew this story wouldn’t have a good ending. What they found further downstream, floating in a crater in the ice, was the frozen body of one of Russia’s most infamous characters – Rasputin. A century later, the story of his death remains as fascinating as ever.

rasputin-birthplace
Image: Google Maps

Grigoriy Efimovich Rasputin is thought to have been born on January 10, 1869, in the West Siberian village of Pokrovskoye. Raised in a peasant family in Imperial Russia, it seemed he was destined for a life of hard labor and poverty. Nobody could have imagined his rise to one of the most powerful positions in the Russian Empire.

rasputin-children
Image: Wikimedia Commons/Materialscientist

At just 18, Rasputin took a religious direction in life, spending a few months at a monastery in the town of Verkhoturye. Upon his return to Pokrovskoye, he married Praskovia Fyodorovna. The pair had two girls and a boy together. But by this point, Rasputin had made up his mind to travel as a “strannik,” a sort of a pilgrim.

