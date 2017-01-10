After discovering a bloody boot on a frozen river, the Russian policemen knew this story wouldn’t have a good ending. What they found further downstream, floating in a crater in the ice, was the frozen body of one of Russia’s most infamous characters – Rasputin. A century later, the story of his death remains as fascinating as ever.
Grigoriy Efimovich Rasputin is thought to have been born on January 10, 1869, in the West Siberian village of Pokrovskoye. Raised in a peasant family in Imperial Russia, it seemed he was destined for a life of hard labor and poverty. Nobody could have imagined his rise to one of the most powerful positions in the Russian Empire.
At just 18, Rasputin took a religious direction in life, spending a few months at a monastery in the town of Verkhoturye. Upon his return to Pokrovskoye, he married Praskovia Fyodorovna. The pair had two girls and a boy together. But by this point, Rasputin had made up his mind to travel as a “strannik,” a sort of a pilgrim.
When This Woman Wanted To Make Over Her Dreary Kitchen, She Turned To Her Collection Of Retro Cookware
19 Pairs Of Celebrity BFFs That Are The Definition Of Friendship Goals
After This Pit Bull Was Removed From Her Puppies, She Led Rescuers On A Frantic Search To Find Them
Employees Have Warned You Never To Order These 20 Things From Your Favorite Fast Food Outlets
This Math Teacher Was So Hot He Made His Students Swoon, And Now He’s Got The World Weak At The Knees
This Ex-CIA Agent Has Just Revealed What Interrogating Saddam Hussein Was Like – And It Sounds Crazy
Her Husband Always Hated Tattoos. So After He Died, She Transformed Her Body In A Record-breaking Way
This Couple Found A Secret Room In Their House And Uncovered A Treasure Trove Of Precious Memories
When A Brazilian Cowboy Died Suddenly, His Distraught Horse Did Something Remarkable At The Funeral
Before This Terminally Ill Homeless Man Could Say Goodbye To His Dog, He Had Just One Last Wish
20 Life Problems You’ll Only Get If You’re Naturally Loud
When Hitler Offered This Respected German Commander A New Title, His Response Cut Right To The Bone