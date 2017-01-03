ADVERTISEMENT

A standard remodeling project in one of the University of Cambridge’s colleges unearthed a real historic bonanza. In fact, when the construction team knocked down a wall in Selwyn College’s Old Court, they couldn’t quite believe what they’d found.

And yet, perhaps the historic discovering shouldn’t be so surprising. After all, England is home to some of the oldest universities in the world. And of these, the famous institutions of Oxford and Cambridge are undoubtedly among the finest.

ADVERTISEMENT

Both universities have a colorful history. Over the years they’ve been the site of much political dissent. And notable, they’ve also served as intelligence and recruitment bases during both world wars. Indeed, Cambridge itself was born out of dissent. It was established in 1209 when angry scholars left Oxford – the oldest English-speaking university in the world – to create their own university.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT