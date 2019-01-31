Teddy Roosevelt Didn’t Want “In God We Trust” To Appear On U.S. Money – And This Is The Reason Why

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s November 11, 1907, and President Roosevelt has just signed a letter to the Reverend Roland C. Dryer of Nunda, New York. In it he outlines in forceful terms his reasons for not wanting the phrase “In God We Trust” emblazoned on U.S. money. But just what was it that made Roosevelt feel so strongly about this seemingly trivial matter?

Before we answer that question, let’s find out how Theodore “Teddy” Roosevelt Jr. ended up as the 26th president of the United States. Roosevelt made his entrance into a well-to-do household in New York City’s Manhattan in October 1858. His father was successful in business and philanthropy, while his mother was a socialite.

The young Roosevelt was a sickly child, prone to severe asthma episodes, alarming to both him and his parents. Despite that, he was an active boy with a lively mind. His father was a major influence. In later life, Roosevelt wrote of his father in his 1913 autobiography, “He would not tolerate in us children selfishness or cruelty, idleness, cowardice, or untruthfulness.”

