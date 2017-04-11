Scientists At This Abandoned Village Found Dark Evidence Of What Medieval People Did To The Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

What we do with our dead says a lot about the civilization we live in. It’s a window into the customs and superstitions of a culture. Now, researchers investigating an abandoned village in North Yorkshire, England, think they’ve discovered evidence of a medieval practice that sounds like something from a horror movie.

The bones found in the medieval village of Wharram Percy were first dug up more than 50 years ago. But during those 50 years, little research was conducted on the skeletal remains taken from the abandoned settlement. That is, until now. And detailed analysis of the bones has revealed a shocking truth about life in medieval England.

Wharram Percy sits in a little valley in the Yorkshire Wolds, England. And over the course of six decades scientists have scoured every nook and cranny of the ancient settlement to find out what life was like for inhabitants there more than half a millennium ago. What’s more, they now think they’ve discovered something truly sinister in the bone fragments unearthed there.

