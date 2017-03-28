When Scientists Thawed Out This Ice Mummy, It Was The Key To A 100-Year-Old Maritime Mystery

As they huddle around the snowy, makeshift grave, a team of researchers prepare themselves for the worst. But once the coffin has been prized from the ice, they realize that nothing could have prepared them for this. Indeed, staring back at them are the open eyes of a man who’s been dead for over 100 years.
In 1845 Sir John Franklin headed out from England’s shores. He was bound for an unexplored section of the Northwest Passage, through the Canadian Arctic along the coast of North America. A grueling journey lay ahead, but Franklin was no stranger to long voyages. Indeed, he had already been on three, serving on two as the leading officer.
This particular journey initially consisted of 134 crew members across two vessels, HMS Terror and HMS Erebus. The ships were well-stocked with tools and also provisions to last for at least three years, including thousands of pounds of raisins, meat and pickles.
20 Strange Facts About Johnny Depp That Reveal What He’s Really Like
This Starving Baby Elephant Was So Thin That A Rescuer Didn’t Know If She’d Make It
This Shipping Container May Look Ordinary From The Outside, But Inside It’s A Stunning Family Home
20 Behind-The-Scenes Facts From The Big Bang Theory That Even The Geekiest Fans Don’t Know
This Guy Was Driving In Sub-Zero Weather When He Spotted A Frozen Bundle By The Side Of The Road
This Couple Were Recording Their Baby’s Scan, But The Doctor Warned Them To Switch Off The Camera
This Soldier Was Fighting Native Americans When He Discovered An Elaborate Ancient Lost City
After This 12-Year-Old Shaved His Head For Charity, A Scan Came Back With Devastating Results
20 Innocent-Looking Dogs Who’ve Been Found Guilty Of Unforgivable Crimes
Here’s How Your Favorite ’90s Pop Stars Have Changed Since Platform Sneakers Were A Thing
This Young Boy May Look Innocent, But He Grew Into One Of History’s Most Infamous Serial Killers
After Mom Handed Her Daughter To A Stranger, She Heard Four Words That Chilled Her To The Bone