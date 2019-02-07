This Secret City Shot Up From Nowhere During WWII. Then Years Later Its Deadly Purpose Was Exposed

ADVERTISEMENT

Today, Oak Ridge in Tennessee is a seemingly normal city with a population of almost 30,000 people. However, the thriving community didn’t exist at all until 1942, when a settlement was established in the midst of World War II. The area was shrouded in secrecy, until years later when its deadly purpose was revealed.

America entered the Second World War on December 8, 1941, the day after Japanese forces attacked the naval fleet based at Pearl Harbor in Hawaii. The attack destroyed 188 aircraft and damaged all eight battleships that were based there. Furthermore, 2,403 Americans lost their lives, while many more were injured.

The war had been raging for almost two years prior to the attack on Pearl Harbor. However, the U.S. had maintained a neutral position since the outbreak in 1939. But now the country had suffered an attack on home ground, it could no longer afford to avoid the conflict.

