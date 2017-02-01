As American soldiers roll into the German town, a boy dressed in a striped prison uniform emerges from the shadows. Having escaped the clutches of the Nazis, he now faces an uncertain future. But one of the U.S. soldiers takes him under his wing – and, in doing so, forms an unlikely friendship fated to last for over 70 years.
Marcel Levy was just a teenager when he found himself imprisoned at Dachau, a Nazi concentration camp not far from Munich in south Germany. Tragically, Levy’s entire family perished at the camp, leaving him to fend for himself.
Yet somehow, Levy managed to escape the camp and went into hiding in the area around Dachau. There he remained until April 1945, when troops from the United States Army 42nd Infantry Division – known as the “Rainbow Division” – arrived.
