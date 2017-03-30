Steve McQueen Could Have Been Murdered By The Manson Family – If His Infidelity Hadn’t Intervened

By Suzi Marsh
March 30, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: CBS Television

It’s a summer afternoon in Los Angeles, and Steve McQueen is getting ready for a party. Suddenly, the telephone rings. On the other end, a young blonde tempts McQueen away from an evening with his friends. The temptation proves too much and the actor agrees to meet the girl – narrowly avoiding the most horrific mass murder that Hollywood has ever seen.

Image: via Famous Biographies & TV Shows

It all began in March 1967, when an American criminal named Charles Manson was released from jail in Los Angeles, California. After a troubled childhood, Manson had gone on a criminal rampage that included forgery, theft and other charges. In fact, the 32-year-old had spent over half his life behind bars.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via Famous Biographies & TV Shows

Finally a free man, Manson was free to relocate to San Francisco. And while eking out a living as a panhandler in the city, he met library assistant Mary Brunner. It wasn’t long before the couple decided to shack up together – and that’s when things started to get strange.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT