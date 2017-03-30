Steve McQueen Could Have Been Murdered By The Manson Family – If His Infidelity Hadn’t Intervened

It’s a summer afternoon in Los Angeles, and Steve McQueen is getting ready for a party. Suddenly, the telephone rings. On the other end, a young blonde tempts McQueen away from an evening with his friends. The temptation proves too much and the actor agrees to meet the girl – narrowly avoiding the most horrific mass murder that Hollywood has ever seen.
It all began in March 1967, when an American criminal named Charles Manson was released from jail in Los Angeles, California. After a troubled childhood, Manson had gone on a criminal rampage that included forgery, theft and other charges. In fact, the 32-year-old had spent over half his life behind bars.
Finally a free man, Manson was free to relocate to San Francisco. And while eking out a living as a panhandler in the city, he met library assistant Mary Brunner. It wasn’t long before the couple decided to shack up together – and that’s when things started to get strange.
