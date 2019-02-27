Students Unlocked A Decades-old Time Capsule And Discovered Some Totally Epic Treasures Inside

ADVERTISEMENT

The time capsule filled Shenandoah University staff and students alike with excitement. But what had the classes of the past left in the container for them? As its lid came off, the assembled crowd caught a glimpse of the colorful contents – and they saw that it was filled with treasures from yesteryear.

Movies like Back to the Future make the notion of time travel out to be an exciting concept. In the absence of a DeLorian, though, the time stream only goes forward. But there are ways we can interact with the future and give those who dwell within it an insight into the past.

Time capsules, for example, contain significant objects or personal items for future discoverers to open. Of course, you may have contributed to – or maybe even opened – one of these caches yourself at some point. Indeed, it’s a practice that has quite a long history, as recent findings prove.

