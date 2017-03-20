When This Teen Searched His Family Farm, He Unearthed A Monumental WWII Discovery

ADVERTISEMENT

It all started off as a homework project. Daniel Kristiansen, a 14-year-old from Birkelse in Denmark, wanted to create an interesting presentation for a history assignment. And so, armed with a metal detector, he headed out into the field behind his house in search of something he could show.

He was spurred on by a comment from his father, Klaus. When the older Kristiansen heard about his son’s project, it jogged memories of a story his grandfather had told him. So he jokingly suggested to Daniel that they try to dig up some proof of this family legend.

But it soon became clear that what Klaus had believed to be a tall tale was in fact true. Indeed, fragments of metal soon began to show up. And as the father and son team dug deeper, they made an incredible discovery. Consequently, what was originally a school project would now be assisted by a bomb disposal team and the German embassy.

