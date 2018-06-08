These Then-and-Now Photos Of 100-Year-Olds And Their Younger Selves Are Incredibly Poignant

ADVERTISEMENT

In 1900, the average age of death around the world was 31 years, not much different to Roman times when the average Roman lived for between 20 and 30 years, as best we know. But things started to change during the 20th century. By 1950 life expectancy had increased to 48, and by 2014 it had galloped ahead to 71.5 years. And on top of that, more and more of us are living to see our 100th birthday.

The oldest reliably recorded age was achieved by a Frenchwoman, Jeanne Calment. She died in 1997 when she was 122 years and 164 days old. Mme. Calment claimed to remember Vincent Van Gogh popping into her father’s shop. Her age is likely to remain an extraordinary phenomenon for years to come, but that the number of centenarians is increasing is undoubtedly true.

ADVERTISEMENT

The developing world has seen an annual increase of some 5.5 percent in the number of centenarians in recent years. Do the math, and that means the number of those getting to 100 is doubling every 13 years. Assuming the trend continues and an asteroid doesn’t plow into Earth before then, that means there will be 4.1 million centenarians around the world by 2050.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT