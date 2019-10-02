The Disturbing Truth About Thanksgiving That You Never Learned In History Class

Let’s start with the famous Tisquantum, also known as Squanto, the English-speaking Patuxet Indian who was at the feast. It’s true he was there and it’s also true that his language skills made him an important interlocutor between the English newcomers and the original inhabitants of Plymouth Colony. It’s less well-known that Squanto spoke English because he’d been enslaved and that he lived in England before returning to his native land in 1619.