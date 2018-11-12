The Truth Behind The Brutal Murder Of Tsar Nicholas II And The Romanovs

ADVERTISEMENT

Tsar Nicholas II and his family are in the hands of the Bolsheviks. The Tsar had abdicated from the Russian throne in March 1917. It’s now July 1918, and the imperial family – known as the Romanovs – have been imprisoned in a house in Yekaterinburg since the end of April. Then in the dead of night on July 17, the Romanovs are woken up and taken to the basement of the property. What happens next shocks and horrifies the world.

Nicholas Alexandrovich Romanov was born in 1868 in St Petersburg, the first son of Empress Maria Feodorovna and Emperor Alexander III. He was related to a network of European royalty including the kings of Greece, the United Kingdom and Denmark, as well as the emperor of Germany.

It’s said that the young Nicholas was no intellectual. But his military-style schooling gave him a delight in parades, uniforms and all things martial. Official engagements intimidated him, however, and he seems only to have been at ease in the company of his own family. Whether his character suited him to a future as the Tsar of all Russia is highly debatable.

