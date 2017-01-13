ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a summer morning in Hiroshima, Japan, and Tsutomu Yamaguchi is trying to get home. As he steps off a tram and sets off towards the docks, a bright white light explodes across the sky. Suddenly, the world goes silent and dark. Despite suffering horrific burns on one side of his body, Yamaguchi manages to survive. However, little does he know the terrifying twist that fate has in store.

In 1945, 29-year-old Yamaguchi had traveled from his home in Nagasaki, Japan, to Hiroshima, some 260 miles away. He had a job designing oil tankers for Mitsibushi Heavy Industries, and was assigned on a business trip lasting three months.

On August 6, Yamaguchi’s business trip ended and he was getting ready to make the journey back home to Nagasaki. Initially, he was in the company of two colleagues. However, they parted ways when Yamaguchi returned to collect a forgotten travel document from their workplace.

