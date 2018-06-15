This U.S. Aircraft Carrier Was On Exercise In 2006 When An Unexpected Guest Left The Navy Red-faced

ADVERTISEMENT

It was October 2006 when a U.S. Navy fleet was on a routine military exercise in the South China Sea between southern Japan and Taiwan. The centerpiece of the fleet, defended by a flotilla of battleships, was the formidable aircraft carrier U.S.S. Kitty Hawk. Then a spotter saw something five miles from the Kitty Hawk – something that shocked them to the core.

The U.S.S. Kitty Hawk was named after the location where the Wright brothers achieved the world’s first powered plane flight – Kitty Hawk, North Carolina. Classed as a supercarrier, the ship was launched in 1960 from the Camden, New Jersey, yard where she was built.

From bow to stern, the Kitty Hawk measured more than 1,069 feet. The ship was driven through the ocean by steam turbine engines powering four propeller shafts. She was large enough to carry 85 aircraft including 40 Super Hornet fighter-bombers. And to keep this vessel and its planes in ship-shape order, some 4,500 personnel crewed her.

