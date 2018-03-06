A Virtual Autopsy Of Tutankhamun Revealed Some Eye-Opening Truths About The Famous Pharaoh

ADVERTISEMENT

Using data from 2,000 C.T. scans of his mummy and other research material, a BBC show in 2014 came up with an updated view of an enduring mystery: what killed the ancient Egyptian King Tutankhamun? But it was the image the program makers created of what the legendary pharaoh probably looked like that deeply shocked viewers. That’s because it’s a representation that clashes harshly with the beauty of Tutankhamun’s funerary artifacts.

King Tutankhamun ruled some 24 centuries ago from about 1332 BC to 1323 BC during the period of ancient Egyptian history that academics call the New Kingdom. He came to the throne aged about nine or ten, after the death of his father Akhenaten.

Tutankhamun’s mother was most likely Akhenaten’s sister or cousin. At that time, members of the Egyptian royal family normally married siblings or close relatives. Eminent French Egyptologist Marc Gabolde believes that Tutankhamun’s mother was Nefertiti, Akhenaten’s cousin.

