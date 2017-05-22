19 Weird Historical Devices That Our Close Ancestors Actually Used

ADVERTISEMENT

These days we live in a highly advanced world where technology caters to our every whim. From phones to computers, our lives have never been easier thanks to the high-tech gadgetry of the modern world. However, earlier generations also played host to a whole range of weird and wonderful inventions. Here are 19 of the weirdest inventions from the past.

19. Stamp lubricator

Licking stamps is a chore for many people, whether you just send just the occasional letter or spend hours each Christmas licking festive stamps. However, this invention from the 1900s made the process a whole lot easier by lubricating the stamps for you and saving your tongue the hassle.

ADVERTISEMENT

18. Parenty’s smoking machine

Parenty’s smoking machine harks back to a very misguided time when smoking was considered cool and trendy. Victorians loved smoking and even soaked up the scent of burning tobacco like it was perfume. Step forward Parenty’s smoking machine, which actually allowed householders to pipe the beautiful smell of burning tobacco through their homes.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT