When Renovators Peered Inside An Old Chimney, They Discovered A Priceless 17th-Century Relic

In an old house in Scotland, something is blocking the chimney. Reaching far inside, a man pulls out what looks like a crumpled ball of rags. He almost throws them away, but something stops him at the last minute. Could this apparent trash be another man’s treasure?
The man was renovating a house in Aberdeen, a city in the north east of Scotland, when he made the startling discovery. While working on the old chimney, he encountered what appeared to be a ball of old fabric.
Judging by the shape of the object, it seemed as if a previous owner had stuffed it up the chimney – possibly to stop a cold wind from blowing through into the house below. Now, however, it was difficult to tell what its original purpose might have been.
This New York Man Took A Photo Every Day For Nearly Two Decades – But His Story Ended Tragically
This Rescued Greyhound Pup Was Frightened Of Everything – Until She Met Her New Baby Bro
Bill And Hillary Clinton’s New Chappaqua Home Is Definitely Fit For A Former President
20 Common Relationship Mistakes That Almost Guarantee A Breakup
After This Mom Shared A Photo Of Her Ill Son, A Stranger Reached Out With An Astonishing Offer
20 Insane Things That Doctors Used To Tell Pregnant Women That Are Not Okay Today
20 Embarrassing Habits That All Women Have But Keep Hidden
This Guy Was Driving Along A Deserted Highway When He Spotted Two Dark Shapes Up Ahead
Nick And Vanessa Lachey’s Awesome $4 Million Mansion Is Simply The Stuff Of Dreams
Here’s What These 20 Iconic TV Moms Look Like Now
Doctors Gave This 89-Year-Old Just Months To Live, So Her 31-Year-Old Neighbor Did The Sweetest Thing
This Man Got Married And Had A Son – But He Had To Wait 16 Years To See Them For The First Time