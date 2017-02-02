When Renovators Peered Inside An Old Chimney, They Discovered A Priceless 17th-Century Relic

ADVERTISEMENT

In an old house in Scotland, something is blocking the chimney. Reaching far inside, a man pulls out what looks like a crumpled ball of rags. He almost throws them away, but something stops him at the last minute. Could this apparent trash be another man’s treasure?

The man was renovating a house in Aberdeen, a city in the north east of Scotland, when he made the startling discovery. While working on the old chimney, he encountered what appeared to be a ball of old fabric.

Judging by the shape of the object, it seemed as if a previous owner had stuffed it up the chimney – possibly to stop a cold wind from blowing through into the house below. Now, however, it was difficult to tell what its original purpose might have been.

