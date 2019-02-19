When This Sacred Buddha Statue Was Damaged, The Real Treasure Hidden Inside Was Revealed

ADVERTISEMENT

To the naked eye, this ancient Buddha statue looked like any ordinary stone effigy. When some Thai workers damaged the sacred sculpture while moving it, however, they inadvertently revealed its true worth. That’s because, beneath its stucco exterior, it was hiding a secret treasure.

Thailand is located in the heart of Southeast Asia and is made up of 76 separate regions. The country covers close to 200,000 square miles and is home to almost 70 million people, making it the 50th-biggest nation on Earth with the 21st-highest population. In addition, Thailand shares land borders with Myanmar, Laos, Cambodia and Malaysia and has coastlines along the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea.

Known as the “Land of Smiles,” Thailand has a long tradition of attracting tourists, many of them eager to sample the country’s famous food, warm climate, beautiful landscapes and incredible beaches. And that’s without taking Thailand’s unique and intriguing culture into consideration.

