This Woman Fought An Archaic Sicilian Tradition That Authorized Abusers To Marry Their Victims

In a courtroom in western Sicily, a young woman takes to the stand. A victim of sexual abuse, she has defied tradition and refused to marry her attacker. Now, she is fighting a law that has allowed generations of men to escape justice for their crimes. But will her determination be enough to change centuries of tradition?

Back in the 1960s the seeds of the women’s liberation movement were being planted across the Western world. In the United States, the release of the birth control bill was ushering in a new era of sexual independence, while President Kennedy’s Commission on the Status of Women sought to establish equal rights.

Across the Atlantic in the United Kingdom, the mood was much the same. As women saw their right to abort a pregnancy become enshrined in law, female workers began fighting for equal pay. Even in Russia, women were blazing trails, as Valentina Tereshkova became the first woman to travel to space.

