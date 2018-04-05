When A Woman Took This Lion Statue To Be Valued, The Appraiser Suddenly Choked Up Uncontrollably

ADVERTISEMENT

It should have been just another day at the office for TV’s Antiques Roadshow presenter Lark E. Mason in 2002. But one of the pieces that someone brought in for a free appraisal didn’t just pique his interest, it almost completely overwhelmed him. It was all he could do to maintain his composure.

Of course, it’s the stuff of daytime TV, the finding of a valuable antique in the cellar or the loft packed away in an old box. That old blanket turns out to be a valuable American Indian artifact. The disregarded teapot is identified as a rare piece of 18th-century porcelain. The muddy-looking painting emerges as the work of an Old Master.

ADVERTISEMENT

The truth is that such finds are as rare as hen’s teeth. But on that 2002 episode of Antiques Roadshow it was clear to see that Mason had been presented with something he considered to be truly outstanding. So overcome by emotion was he that for a few moments he was barely able to speak.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT