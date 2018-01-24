10 Things About Women From Ancient History That They Wouldn’t Have Taught You In School

ADVERTISEMENT

How much do you think you know about the women of antiquity? If it’s only what you learned in school, then there are likely to be some glaring gaps in your knowledge. But here’s your chance to put that right. You can now get up to speed about the women of ancient Asia, Egypt, Rome and Greece by reading these ten intriguing snippets of information.

10. Roman Barbie dolls

If you think the concept of human-like dolls as playthings for children is a modern phenomenon, think again. The wooden doll you see here with its movable limbs comes from a girl’s grave that was discovered in Rome in 1889. The girl was probably aged around 16 when she died sometime in the 2nd century AD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Furthermore, an inscription on her sarcophagus means that even nearly 2,000 years after her death, we know the girl’s name – Crepereia Tryphaena. The doll is made of ivory and was found alongside by a collection of doll’s clothes and toys. Interestingly, the doll is much more anatomically correct than the modern Barbie that girls play with today.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT