During WWI A Mysterious Band Of Warriors Reported Up For Duty Clad In Armor From Another Millennium

As World War I rages across Europe, a group of unlikely soldiers arrive in the Georgian city of Tbilisi. Onlookers gape as they make their way to the Governor’s Palace, ancient armor clanking as they go. They seem to be warriors from another time, but how have they ended up here? And what role will they play in the battles to come?
The Khevsurs are an ancient people who live in the wilds of the Caucasus Mountains in Georgia. Indeed, their remote communities are often cut off from the rest of the world. Even today, winter weather isolates them for nine months of every year.
Unsurprisingly, little is known about these mountain people who continue to eke out an existence in one of the most inhospitable places on earth. However, a fascinating text from the ’30s has an almost unbelievable story to tell.
