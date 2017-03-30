30 Years After This Photographer’s Death, A Hidden Box Of Early Gender-Bending Experiments Was Found

On a farm somewhere in Norway, two elderly women spend the last days of their eventful lives. And 30 years after their death, a visitor discovers a mysterious box in a barn. Labeled “Private,” the box contains some incredible images that shed new light on a photographic team who were way ahead of their time.
Marie Høeg was born in Langesund, Norway, on April 15, 1866. As a young woman, she studied photography and finished her apprenticeship in 1890. The newly qualified photographer then traveled to Finland where she found work taking photos in various towns. And while there, she met a woman with whom she would forge a lifelong bond.
Bolette Berg was five years Høeg’s junior, and she shared her passion for photography. Back in the 1890s, it was one of the few professions that women were free to pursue. And because many thought that operating a camera required a certain artistic talent, it was also deemed a respectable activity for young females like Høeg and Berg.
After This Mom Gave Birth Twice In 15 Months, A Photo Of Her Stomach Revealed A Strange Condition
Steve McQueen Could Have Been Murdered By The Manson Family – If His Infidelity Hadn’t Intervened
Jackass’ Bam Margera Has A Serious Problem. And It’s Gotten So Bad That His Family Has Had To Step In
This Girl’s Mom Never Told The Dad She Was Pregnant. But 45 Years On She Got A Stunning Email
The 20 Most Insane Upsets in Sporting History
Mom Thought She Was Having One Child. Then Doctors Noticed Two Extra Limbs Behind The Baby’s Back
For A Decade, Dad Visited His Son’s Memorial Under Cover Of Darkness. Then An Oil Giant Left A Note
When Rescuers Laid Eyes On This Poor Neglected Creature, They Couldn’t Even Work Out What It Was
20 Tattoo Cover-Up Jobs That Just Made Things Worse
The 20 Worst Casting Decisions Ever Made In Major Movies
This YouTube Star’s Parents Could Face Severe Punishment After Helping Him Do A Perilous Stunt
When Rescuers Found This Terrified Cat, The Roll Around His Neck Had Caused A Horrible Infection