This Young Boy May Look Innocent, But He Grew Into One Of History’s Most Infamous Serial Killers

ADVERTISEMENT

With his neatly knotted tie and strained half-smile, the young boy looks just like any other kid forced to pose for a school picture. But behind those dark eyes lies a terrible secret. Little does the photographer realize that his subject will grow up to become one of the most infamous killers the world has ever known.

On June 1, 1953, Richard David Falco was born in Brooklyn, New York. His mother, Elizabeth Broder, was embroiled in an affair with a married man. Three years into the relationship, she gave birth to a baby boy. Apparently afraid that her lover would leave her, she put the child up for adoption when he was just a few days old.

ADVERTISEMENT

Soon, the baby was adopted by a Jewish-American couple who lived in the Bronx, Pearl and Nathan Berkowitz. Now renamed David Berkowitz, he proved to be a difficult child. Although he was said to have had higher than average intelligence, Berkowitz soon began to misbehave.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT