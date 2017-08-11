3 Years After This Student Disappeared From Her Home, Two Men Stumbled Upon A Skull In The Woods

By Suzi Marsh
August 11, 2017
Early on a spring morning, Clint Bobo sees his sister arguing with a man outside their home. Together, she and the man head off into the trees – but Holly never returns. Three years later, two hunters discover something sinister hidden in the woods. So, will one of Tennessee’s most enduring mysteries finally be solved?

Holly Lynn Bobo was born on October 12, 1990, to parents Dana and Karen Bobo. Together with their son, Clint, the Bobos lived in Darden, a small town in Henderson County, TN. As a tight-knit community, the residents lived quiet – and largely crime-free – lives.

On April 13, 2011, 20-year-old Holly was in the midst of revising for her exams. She was enrolled at the Tennessee Technology Center in nearby Parsons and hoped to one day become a nurse. Meanwhile, she was living with her parents and brother, traveling five miles to school.

