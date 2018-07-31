This Crazy Horse Monument Is So Enormous That The Work Needed To Complete It Beggars Belief

ADVERTISEMENT

“Upon suffering beyond suffering,” said Crazy Horse in 1877, describing his final vision to Chief Sitting Bull. “The Red Nation shall rise again, and it shall be a blessing for a sick world. A world filled with broken promises, selfishness and separations. A world longing for light again. I see a time of seven generations when all the colors of mankind will gather under the sacred Tree of Life, and the whole Earth will become one circle again.”

Crazy Horse died just four days later. Today, he is regarded as one of the most iconic Native Americans of all time – a powerful warrior, seer and freedom fighter who led his people against the U.S. federal government in the American Indian Wars. Despite living through the terrors of ethnic cleansing, he left the world with a positive vision and a prophecy – global unity, catalyzed by traditional Native American wisdom.

ADVERTISEMENT

It seems appropriate that a man with such a vast and enduring vision is commemorated with a vast and enduring monument – at least that is what some of members of his tribe have been working to accomplish. But there is a problem – the monument they have planned is so huge that despite seven decades of work, it remains unfinished. In fact, it may not be finished for another century, if ever at all.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT