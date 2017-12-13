168 Years After This Great Composer’s Premature Death, Scientists Have Now Learned What Killed Him

ADVERTISEMENT

Famous around the world for the striking piano music that he composed and a national hero in his homeland of Poland, Frédéric Chopin died at the age of just 39 in 1849. And ever since his death, the cause of his premature demise has been the subject of speculation. But now, scientists may have finally ascertained the cause of his passing.

Fryderyk Franciszek Chopin was born in 1810 in the Polish village of Żelazowa Wola, about 30 miles from the country’s capital, Warsaw. His father was French while his mother was a Pole, and Chopin had three sisters. Not long after his birth, his family moved to Warsaw.

Chopin’s first formal piano lessons came while he was still very young in 1816, and he was swiftly recognized as a child prodigy. He was already playing in public and writing compositions at the age of seven. He went on to study music at the Warsaw Lyceum and the Warsaw Conservatory, all the while performing in public concerts and writing new pieces.

