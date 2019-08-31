In the wake of a devastating hurricane that ravaged his neighborhood in 2016, Richard Beck took to Folly Beach in Charleston, South Carolina. Having endured a period of great danger, Beck was perhaps hoping to regain a sense of calm following the storm. But as he surveyed the sands around him, he noticed something strange.
When A Hurricane Hit South Carolina’s Coastline, It Uncovered These Deadly Civil War Relics
Beck had spotted a number of metal items, merged together and partially covered by the sand. And it seems that he recognized straight away that these objects weren’t to be taken lightly. In fact, Beck appears to have understood that the artifacts could prove dangerous to beach-goers.