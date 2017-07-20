Her Husband Vanished 6 Weeks After Their Wedding. 68 Years On, She Finally Uncovered The Truth

ADVERTISEMENT

It took more than six decades for Peggy Harris to learn the truth about her missing husband, but she never once wavered in her commitment to him. “Billie was married to me all of his life,” she told CBS News. “And I choose to be married to him all of my life.”

In fact, it took years of bureaucratic confusion before the facts concerning his disappearance came to light. Moreover, when they did – no thanks to her local Congressman – she found herself bound to a destination on the other side of the world. Billie’s fate, it transpired, was inextricably tied to far off lands.

Indeed, Billie and Peggy’s story illustrates how love can forge an unbreakable bond, ultimately transcending time and space. Though they were separated just six weeks after taking their marriage vows, their rare and remarkable story is so entwined with the history of one community that it will certainly outlive them both…

