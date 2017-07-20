Her Husband Vanished 6 Weeks After Their Wedding. 68 Years On, She Finally Uncovered The Truth

By Richard Arghiris
July 20, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: YouTube/CBS News
Image: YouTube/CBS News

It took more than six decades for Peggy Harris to learn the truth about her missing husband, but she never once wavered in her commitment to him. “Billie was married to me all of his life,” she told CBS News. “And I choose to be married to him all of my life.”

Image: YouTube/CBS News
Image: YouTube/CBS News

In fact, it took years of bureaucratic confusion before the facts concerning his disappearance came to light. Moreover, when they did – no thanks to her local Congressman – she found herself bound to a destination on the other side of the world. Billie’s fate, it transpired, was inextricably tied to far off lands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: YouTube/ThornberryForCongress
Image: YouTube/ThornberryForCongress

Indeed, Billie and Peggy’s story illustrates how love can forge an unbreakable bond, ultimately transcending time and space. Though they were separated just six weeks after taking their marriage vows, their rare and remarkable story is so entwined with the history of one community that it will certainly outlive them both…

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT