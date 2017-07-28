These Insane Facts About Life In Early 1900s America Will Make You Thankful You’re Alive Today

ADVERTISEMENT

The early 1900s may well have been all about the American Dream, but life in the United States certainly wasn’t all it was cracked up to be. Indeed, from low literacy rates to poor diets and even poorer life expectancy, there’s plenty about our existence back then to make you glad you’re alive today. So, you won’t need your rose-tinted glasses for this one.

19. Doctors didn’t have college educations

In fact, an incredible 90 percent of physicians in early 1900s America never went to college. Instead, they received their training at medical schools, most of which were viewed as “substandard” by both the government and the media. There’s a reason doctors today must go through such extensive training.

18. Washing your hair wasn’t a frequent activity

Indeed, during this era most women would only bother washing their hair around once a month, if not every six weeks. Moreover, traditional shampoo as we know it definitely wasn’t on the table. Instead, a single, well-beaten egg mixed with an ounce of water did the trick.

