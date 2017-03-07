These Intimate Portraits Of Cree People Were Taken 100 Years Ago – And They’re Hauntingly Beautiful

The Cree are one of the biggest groups of First Nation people in the United States and Canada. For thousands of years before the European settlers arrived on their land, they lived a simple life of hunting and gathering. And today, various branches of the Cree try to keep those traditions alive.
These old photographs give an intriguing and intimate glimpse into the lives of the Cree more than a century ago. They show Cree life in all of its complexity, as well as revealing the beauty of the clothing and adornments that the First Nation people wore. But they also document how Cree life has changed over time.
There are eight distinct Cree groups, spread out geographically from sub-arctic Canada down to Ontario in the United States. And as of 2015 there were more than 317,000 registered First Nation Cree in Canada alone. Around half of them live on reserves.
Scientists Discovered A Skin-Crawling Secret That This Strange Island Had Concealed For 80 Years
This Dog Was Set To Be Put To Sleep, But His Freakish Face May Now Turn Things Around
20 Wives Who’ve Got This Marriage Thing Down
5 Years After This Woman Disappeared From A Disney Cruise, Alarming New Evidence Has Been Uncovered
Dad Knew His Son’s Face Didn’t Look Right, So He Searched Online And Found The Distressing Answer
No One Would Adopt This One-Eyed Snaggletooth Cat. Then A Couple Fell In Love With His Face
After This Mom Gave Birth To Her Baby Girl, Scans Revealed There Was A Surprise On The Way
After This Baby Suffered Serious Brain Bleeds, A Wondrous Thing Happened When He Lay With His Twin
He Walked 10 Miles Daily To Support His Sick Mom. Then One Day Coworkers Left Him In Tears
This Rhino Had Been Pregnant For 492 Days. Then A Camera Captured A Moment That Left People Stunned
In 1973 An Architect Discovered A Run-Down Factory – Now He’s Turned It Into Something Breathtaking
When Workers Dug Up This 600-Year-Old Plague Pit, Two Victims Were Discovered Mysteriously Entwined