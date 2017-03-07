These Intimate Portraits Of Cree People Were Taken 100 Years Ago – And They’re Hauntingly Beautiful

ADVERTISEMENT

The Cree are one of the biggest groups of First Nation people in the United States and Canada. For thousands of years before the European settlers arrived on their land, they lived a simple life of hunting and gathering. And today, various branches of the Cree try to keep those traditions alive.

These old photographs give an intriguing and intimate glimpse into the lives of the Cree more than a century ago. They show Cree life in all of its complexity, as well as revealing the beauty of the clothing and adornments that the First Nation people wore. But they also document how Cree life has changed over time.

There are eight distinct Cree groups, spread out geographically from sub-arctic Canada down to Ontario in the United States. And as of 2015 there were more than 317,000 registered First Nation Cree in Canada alone. Around half of them live on reserves.

