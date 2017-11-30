20 Years After The Murder Of JonBenet Ramsey, An Investigator Now Has A Prime Suspect In His Sights

ADVERTISEMENT

Early on Boxing Day morning, a desperate mother calls 911. Her six-year-old daughter has disappeared, a sinister ransom note left behind. Eight hours later, JonBenet Ramsey is discovered dead in the basement, sparking a murder mystery that will captivate the nation for more than 20 years. Has this investigator finally found out the truth?

Patricia Paugh was 23 years old when she married 36-year-old divorcé John Ramsey on November 5, 1980. Seven years later, she gave birth to a son, named Burke. Meanwhile, John was busy building a successful career, launching his own lucrative company in 1989.

Then, on August 6, 1990, their daughter JonBenet arrived. The year after she was born, the family relocated to Boulder, a Colorado city close to Denver and the Rocky Mountains. There, John’s career went from strength to strength, while Patsy stayed at home and focused on raising the children.

