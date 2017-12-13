This Island In The Bahamas Could Be Yours For $39M – If You Don’t Mind The Abandoned “Nazi” Castle

ADVERTISEMENT

Think of the Bahamas, and the visions that it conjures up are gorgeous tropical islands, palm-fringed beaches and crystal-clear seas. The other thing that comes to mind is fabulous wealth, since the Bahamas has been a playground of the rich and famous for decades. The likes of Johnny Depp, Maria Carey and John Travolta own property on the islands of this earthly paradise.

And now you too could have a slice of this tropical idyll – as long as you can lay your hands on a cool $39 million, the sum that it will cost you to buy Big Darby Island. It’s one of 360 tropical islands that make up the Exuma Cays archipelago.

Big Darby Island is set in the Atlantic some 95 miles from New Providence, the island on which the Bahamas’ capital Nassau is situated. Miami is about 250 miles north-west. And the Exuma Cays have seen something of an economic boom during the 21st century, driven by the popularity of the islands as a tourist destination.

