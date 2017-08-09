A Kayaker Explored This Decaying Old Ghost Ship And Inside Found The Remains Of A Fascinating Past

ADVERTISEMENT

The ship was dark and fractured, its surface scarred from decades of corrosion. On the port side, a terminal rupture traced an uneasy path from the deck to the hull. There was an opening next to it – and it was just large enough for a person to pass through.

Of course, it is highly unsafe to explore shipwrecks without adequate training, equipment and support. Both above and below the surface, innumerable sharp, rusty edges threaten serious injury and impalement. Worse yet, shipwrecks can be extremely fragile – the slightest nudge in the wrong place can cause anything or everything to come crashing down.

With so many deadly and indiscernible hazards, wrecks are unsuitable for casual exploration. However, that didn’t stop this man from kayaking inside of one. Unsurprisingly, the video of his exploration, published by Jukin Media in July 2017, makes for extremely uncomfortable viewing. Claustrophobes should look away now…

