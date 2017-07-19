Amidst the strange industrial landscape of Canada’s Athabasca oil sands, Shawn Funk is hard at work. At the controls of his excavator, he digs down through ancient layers, hoping to reach the precious bitumen underneath. But when his bucket strikes something hard, he makes a find that’s actually far, far more valuable.
On March 21, 2011, Funk was on duty at Millennium Mine, a facility near Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. Operated by Canadian energy company Suncor, the mine is one of several built to capitalize on the deposits in the Athabasca oil sands.
These sands, which cover some 54,000 square miles around Fort McMurray, contain bitumen – effectively, extra-heavy oil. The deposits are made of the remains of animals and plants that lived over 100 million years ago. Under steady heat and intense pressure, these remains have been converted into bitumen. But to Funk and his colleagues, these deposits bear little resemblance to the incredible creatures that they once were.
-
A Man Discovered This Dinosaur Fossil In An Old Mine, And What He Found Would Stun Paleontologists
-
20 Ingenious Inventions That You’ll Only Find In Japan
-
This Couple Took Home A Tiny Puppy – But Then Realized It Wasn’t What It Seemed
-
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Have Welcomed Their Twins, And The Babies’ Names Have Sparked Fierce Speculation
-
This Yellow Rectangle Can Stop Terrorists In Their Tracks, And How It Works Will Blow Your Mind
-
These German U-Boats Vanished After WWII, But Four Decades Later They Were Discovered Entombed
-
When This Teen Saw A “Demonic” Guy Trailing A Girl In Target, He Knew Exactly What He Had To Do
-
This Guy Freaked When His Card Was Declined For Gas. Then A Man Asked A Question That Floored Him
-
Salon Staff Caught A Woman Skipping Out On Her $900 Bill. Then They Got The Ultimate Payback
-
Neighbors Were Worried About This Dog – But Then The Owners Told Them The Real Story
-
After This Mom Died In A Horrific Car Crash, A Bystander Heard Desperate Cries From The Backseat
-
20 Jackass Secrets That Prove The Cast Were Hiding More Than Just Their Injuries