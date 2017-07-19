A Man Discovered This Dinosaur Fossil In An Old Mine, And What He Found Would Stun Paleontologists

By Suzi Marsh
July 19, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: via All That Is Interesting

Amidst the strange industrial landscape of Canada’s Athabasca oil sands, Shawn Funk is hard at work. At the controls of his excavator, he digs down through ancient layers, hoping to reach the precious bitumen underneath. But when his bucket strikes something hard, he makes a find that’s actually far, far more valuable.

Image: Beautiful Destruction

On March 21, 2011, Funk was on duty at Millennium Mine, a facility near Fort McMurray in Alberta, Canada. Operated by Canadian energy company Suncor, the mine is one of several built to capitalize on the deposits in the Athabasca oil sands.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: TastyCakes

These sands, which cover some 54,000 square miles around Fort McMurray, contain bitumen – effectively, extra-heavy oil. The deposits are made of the remains of animals and plants that lived over 100 million years ago. Under steady heat and intense pressure, these remains have been converted into bitumen. But to Funk and his colleagues, these deposits bear little resemblance to the incredible creatures that they once were.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT